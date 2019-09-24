Police responding to hostage situation fatally shoot suspect

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police chief says officers responding to a report of a hostage situation have fatally shot a man who fired at them.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial told news outlets officers responded Tuesday morning to an address near a gas station. Dial says a suspect fired at officers and they shot back, killing him. Dial says no one else was injured.

Police blocked off a section of roadway as they investigate.

No further details were immediately released.