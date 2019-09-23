Police operation leads to 27 arrests for human trafficking

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say an undercover operation has resulted in more than two dozen arrests of people suspected of human trafficking.

News outlets report the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that it conducted "Operation End of Summer" with assistance from three police departments, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The operation spanned three days last week. Officials said it was designed to investigate, identify and arrest individuals suspected of human trafficking, specifically through prostitution. The operation also resulted in 14 counts of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution, one count of felony soliciting prostitution on a second offense and nine counts of misdemeanor prostitution.

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson says there will be similar operations in the future.