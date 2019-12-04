Police officer enters plea deal in drunk driving case

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Bridgeport police officer charged in a drunk-driving crash that injured a 19-year-old woman accepted a plea deal Tuesday.

John Carrano, 35, pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, The Connecticut Post reported.

Carrano had been drinking at a holiday party prior to the crash in December 2017, police said. He drove on the wrong side of the road and ran head-on into a vehicle driven by the woman.

He reportedly had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit to drive, police said.

The woman suffered a broken wrist and a fractured ankle that required surgery. Carrano had minor injuries.

The plea deal calls for Carrano to receive a suspended five-year prison term and three years of probation. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 11.

A victim’s advocate said the woman Carrano crashed into agreed with the plea deal. Carrano's lawyer, James Ruane, said the plea deal took the case to a “fruitful resolution.”

Carrano resigned from the police force in October.