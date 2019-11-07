Police officer cleared in wounding of carjacking suspect

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware's attorney general says a Wilmington police officer who shot and wounded a carjacking suspect earlier this year was justified in using deadly force.

A report released Monday concluded that Senior Cpl. James MacColl was neither reckless nor negligent in the February shooting of 18-year-old Yahim Harris.

Investigators noted that MacColl was aware that the carjacking suspects were armed based on a 911 call, and he did not fire until Harris turned and extended his arm toward him with an object in his hand.

A black cellphone case was found next to Harris, but a loaded handgun was found underneath the car after a 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

MacColl said Harris asked officers why he had been shot, saying he didn't have the gun anymore.