Police investigating threat against NAACP's Richmond chapter

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a report that somebody left a threatening message on the voicemail for the Richmond chapter of the NAACP.

Richmond Police Chief William Smith said in a statement that the department opened an investigation after being notified of the incident by the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Chapter president James J.J. Minor told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that part of the unidentified caller's 32-second message said, "I'm going to do what I can to make sure you go away."

Minor says he was "alarmed and disgusted" when a secretary told him about the message.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com