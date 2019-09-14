Police investigating shooting death of Kansas City man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a 55-year-old man in the parking lot of a convenience store on the city's northeast side.

Police say in a news release that the victim was Jordan Smith. Police say officers were called to the area just after 3:30 p.m. Friday and found Smith lying wounded in the Express Stop parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made. Police did not release details about what led to the shooting.

Police say Smith's death was the sixth homicide reported in the city since Monday.