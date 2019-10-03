Police investigate human remains found along Seward Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating human remains found along the Seward Highway south of Beluga Point.

The Anchorage Daily News reports investigators don’t know the identity of the person or how long the remains have been there.

Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Renee Oistad says the investigation is in its earliest stages.

Police received a call on the remains Wednesday morning. They were found at Mile 108 near the start of the Rainbow trail.

The cause of death is unknown. Oistad says an autopsy has been ordered.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com