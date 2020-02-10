Police investigate fire in Bolton that sent 2 to hospital

BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating a fire at a former business in Bolton that sent two people to the hospital for treatment, police said Monday.

The fire happened on the night of Feb. 5 at the former Ski Shop on the Bolton Valley Access Road. Two people who may have been living in the upstairs apartment were found outside the structure and taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment, police said.

A man whose name has not been released was in serious condition with substantial burns. Investigators have not yet verified his identity, police said. A 61-year-old Montpelier woman was treated and released. The building is a total loss valued at $170,000, police said.

According to the property owner, the building should have been vacant. police said. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Anyone who may have information about the fire is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program.