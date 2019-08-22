Police investigate fatal shooting in North Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating fatal shooting near 102nd Street and Aurora Avenue North in North Seattle.

KIRO-TV reports the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials with the Seattle Fire Department say a man in his 30s was killed.

Around 7 a.m. all lanes on Aurora Avenue reopened to traffic.

