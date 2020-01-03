Police in Connecticut shoot man with knife

ANSONIA, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut investigating a domestic dispute have shot and killed a man armed with a knife, police announced Friday.

The man was shot at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Ansonia police.

Connecticut State Police are investigating.

“On Thursday, January 2, 2020, State Police-Western District Major Crime Squad detectives were requested by Danbury State’s Attorney Steve Sedensky to assume the investigation of a use of force incident," state police said in a statement.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference later Friday morning to discuss the case.