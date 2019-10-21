Police identify man killed in Sturgis shooting

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sturgis say the man who was fatally shot inside a home over the weekend had lived there years ago.

On Monday, Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater identified the victim as 32-year-old Matthew Flagler of Sturgis. Flagler died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

VanDewater calls the shooting "an isolated event" and says there is no public safety issue. He declined to identify the address of the home or its occupants.

The Rapid City Journal report s one of the residents called authorities early Sunday to report someone was inside one of their vehicles. The police chief says when the vehicle's owner went inside to contact authorities, the suspect entered the home, refused to leave and was shot.

The police chief says Flagler was not armed.