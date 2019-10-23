Police find body in vehicle, launch homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have launched a homicide investigation after finding the body of a woman in vehicle.

Police say officers who responded to a 911 call found the body around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Old Mill area. The cause of her death has yet to be determined, but the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The woman's name and other information haven't been released. No arrests have been reported.