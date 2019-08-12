Police arrest many they say fatally shot wife

PROSSER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Benton County have arrested a 55-year-old man suspected in the shooting death of his 51-year-old wife.

KEPR reports that Silvestre Rojas Fuentes was apprehended in the Union Gap area around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Fuentes was booked into Benton County Corrections Facility facing charges of first-degree murder.

Police say the body of the woman was discovered at a home near Prosser.