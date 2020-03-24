Police arrest man accused of shooting woman with bow, arrow

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Kelso, Washington man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head with a bow and arrow.

At about 3:15 a.m., a woman reported to deputies that when she went to Issac Gabbard's trailer to get her dog, Gabbard threw a bottle of bleach at her vehicle, breaking the windshield, The Daily News reported.

As she got into the car and began backing out of the driveway, Gabbard approached with a compound bow and fired at her, according to the Cowlitz County sheriff's office. The arrow struck the woman in the head. A passenger told authorities he crouched in his seat, fearing he would be struck.

Deputies said she was bleeding from a cut on the back of her head when reached by deputies. She is expected to survive, Cowlitz County Sheriff's chief criminal deputy Troy Brightbill said Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Gabbard, who told them that he fired an arrow into the car, believing the people in the car were going to get out and assault him, according to the sheriff's office. He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault, assault and domestic violence malicious mischief.