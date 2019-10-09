https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Police-arrest-armed-man-who-made-threat-at-mall-14503715.php
Police arrest armed man who made threat at mall
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Police say a man armed with a knife who made threats at the Dakota Square Mall in Minot is facing possible terrorizing charges.
Authorities say the Minot man went to a business at the mall Tuesday afternoon to speak with a female employee and became disorderly when he wasn't allowed to talk to her.
Police say a male employee followed the man out of the mall and the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the employee. He was arrested a short time later and taken to the Ward County Jail.
