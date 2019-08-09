Police: Woman who allegedly abandoned toddler arrested

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a woman who allegedly abandoned her toddler in a stroller in a Phoenix parking lot three months ago has been located and arrested.

Phoenix police announced Thursday that 25-year-old Miranda Bukus is jailed on suspicion of reckless child abuse.

Bukus is accused of wheeling her toddler into the middle of an empty parking lot May 18 and then walking away.

A bystander noticed the child, took him to a safe location and called police.

Police say the 2-year-old boy wasn't hurt and the Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of the child when no parent came forward for him.

Bukus was linked to the case by surveillance video.

Authorities say it took months to locate Bukus because she's homeless.

She was arrested Aug. 2 in Cave Creek.