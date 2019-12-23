Police: Woman struck, killed in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Police say a woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a St. Paul suburb.

Maplewood police responded to a report of a personal injury accident shortly before 1 a.m. Monday. Responding officers found a victim in the roadway and were told she had been struck by a vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say there may have been a dispute between the woman and another person that preceded her death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. No other details were released.