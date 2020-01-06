Police: Woman's death was homicide caused by neglect

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they're investigating a woman's death as a homicide that was caused by neglect.

The Chesterfield County Police Department released few other details in a statement on Monday.

Police said Melissa Pierce, 47, died at her home south of Richmond in late May. Police said they responded to her house after receiving a report of a woman being in cardiac arrest.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said later that it found her manner of death to be homicide.