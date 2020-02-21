Police: Teen was selling THC liquid before shooting death

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Theson of a police officer who was found shot to death in the driveway of a home was reportedly selling THC vape cartridges on Snapchat before his death.

Bradley Alan Brown, 17, used the social media app to arrange a meeting with Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, according to court documents obtained by news outlets. Freeman was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and other related charges in Brown's slaying Tuesday night.

Brown was the son of a Prince George's County police officer, and an Eagle Scout, news outlets reported. Freeman was an honors student athlete who played football.

Court documents state Brown had begun selling high-potency cartridges for electronic cigarettes containing THC, the compound that gives pot its high. However, officers hadn't found any cartridges after a search of his bedroom, home and car.

Freeman “supposedly sells marijuana”, investigators said in charging documents.

Brown and Freeman never explicitly discussed a drug sale in Snapchat messages, according to the documents. Authorities had said the shooting appeared to be drug-related.

Investigators used Brown's phone, surveillance video and an online football recruitment for Freeman to declare him as a suspect, court documents state. Freeman had listed his phone number on the video, which investigators said was linked to his Snapchat account.

Authorities haven't determined whether Freeman acted alone or was with others during the shooting, according to news outlets. It was unclear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.