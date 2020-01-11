Police: Seattle shootings rise 6% in 2019 over 2018

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police released data on Friday showing reports of gunfire and shootings — both fatal and non-fatal — were up slightly last year compared to 2018, with increases most pronounced in the department’s South Precinct and along Aurora Avenue North in the North Precinct.

The Seattle Times reports shootings across the city increased 6% in 2019 compared to the previous year, with 235 reports of shots fired, 79 injury shootings and 18 fatal shootings, for a total of 332 shooting incidents, the data show. In 2018, the total was 313 shooting incidents, with 67 injury shootings, 13 fatalities and 233 shootings that resulted in property damage or where officers were able to collect evidence of a shooting such as shell casings.

“We continue to analyze the data and we work really hard to put officers in the places where we have the best chance of deterring future violence,” said Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best.

Despite the year-over-year uptick, Assistant Police Chief of Investigations Deanna Nollette said 2019’s total numbers are still below the levels of gun violence seen in the city in 2015 and 2017, when there were 388 and 360 shooting incidents, respectively.