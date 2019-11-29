Police: Mother shoots adult daughter on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say violence erupted on Thanksgiving Day in a North Carolina apartment when a mother shot and killed her daughter.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to the apartment shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

There they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Chante Lavarche Alexander, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A police news release said the woman’s mother, 56-year-old Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, has been charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators described the crime as “domestic related.”

Police media relations staff didn’t immediately respond to a question about whether the suspect has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.