Police: Mom fatally shot, infant son found unharmed nearby
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a mother was fatally shot in a Philadelphia rooming house while her infant son was lying on a bed nearby.
The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The 28-year-old victim was apparently arguing with a man when she was shot at least once in the face. The shooter then fled the scene and remains at large.
The woman was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. Her name has not been released.
The woman's 6-month-old son was not injured.
Authorities have not said what spurred the argument.
