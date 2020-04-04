Police: Maryland officers go on leave after armed man shot

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Police officers in a Maryland city will be on administrative leave after critically wounding a man who was armed with a rifle that he pointed toward them, according to their department.

Westminster Police Department officers responded late Friday afternoon to a resident’s call of an adult male walking along railroad tracks with the rifle, the department's news release said.

The release said that officers began to talk to the man, identified as 29-year-old Thomas Charles Henson of Westminster. Henson turned toward them and pointed the long gun at the five officers, who responded by firing their weapons, shooting him three times, the release said.

Henson was taken to a Baltimore trauma center, where police said he underwent emergency surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition Friday night. An email sent to police on Saturday seeking an update wasn’t immediately returned.

Maryland State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting. The names of the five officers haven’t been released. Police said officers recognized Henson from past interactions with him.