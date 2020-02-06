Police: Man plowed into 6 people at plasma center, killing 1

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi arrested a man accused of driving a work van into six people waiting outside a plasma center, killing one of them.

Justin Tripp Overall, 34, was taken into custody hours after the hit-and-run crash Wednesday at CSL Plasma Center in Gulfport, news outlets reported.

Witnesses told police the van jumped the curb and crashed into the people around 5 a.m., Gulfport police spokesman Jason Ducre' said. The driver left the scene, spilling plumbing tools and supplies out of the back of the vehicle, he said.

The van was later found abandoned at a gas station about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away. Tripp was later arrested, police said.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the person killed as Doris Haskins Duckworth, 60, of Gulfport. Another person was treated at the scene and released, and the other four were taken to hospitals for treatment, according to news outlets.

Police didn't immediately say whether the crash was intentional.

Overall was charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, burglary of a residence and receiving stolen property. He was being held at the Harrison County Detention Center on a $3.75 million bond. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.