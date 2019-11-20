Police: Man fatally stabbed at Maryland community center

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Maryland are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man at a community center.

The Prince George’s County Police Department on Tuesday identified the victim as 19-year-old Erick Ruiz Reyes of Oxon Hill.

Authorities say detectives have not yet identified a suspect and motive.

Police say Reyes was found with multiple stab wounds Monday at a community center in Oxon Hill. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the attack.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s homicide unit or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.