Police: Man fatally shot in struggle at Virginia apartment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by police during a struggle in his Virginia apartment when the man grabbed a stun gun and used it on officers, authorities said.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said four officers went to the unidentified man's residence Friday evening with plans to charge him with abusing and tying up 911 lines. News outlets report the man had called 911 over a dozen times in the past couple of months, including Friday afternoon.

The shooting is under investigation and the Commonwealth’s Attorney will get involved. Drew didn't name the officers during a news conference.

When approached by officers, the man "darted" back into his apartment, Drew said. Officers went into the apartment and the man was brought to the ground and refused to be handcuffed, according to Drew, who reviewed police body camera footage.

An officer pulled out a stun gun and tased the man after a warning, but then the man grabbed the stun gun and used it on two or three officers, Drew said. A struggle followed before an officer drew an actual gun and fired at the man, who died at the scene, the news outlets reported.