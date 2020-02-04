Police: Man charged with vandalizing historic black cemetery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been arrested and accused of vandalizing and tagging a historic African American cemetery.

On Tuesday, Baton Rouge police told news outlets Brandon Hayes, 31, was arrested and charged with 14 counts of criminal damage to property by defacing and one count of criminal damage of historic landmarks.

Police said Hayes vandalized several buildings in Mid City and a sign in Sweet Olive Cemetery, which was founded in 1850. Sweet Olive is the first cemetery for black residents incorporated in Baton Rouge, news outlets reported.

A quick cleanup effort removed red and black spray paint from the cemetery sign.

It's unclear whether Hayes had an attorney who can comment on his behalf.