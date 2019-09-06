Police: Man broke into Maryland Islamic center, stole money

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are searching for a suspect they say used a ladder to break into an Islamic center and steal donations just after the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Montgomery County police say the Idara Jaferia Islamic Center in Burtonsville was burglarized last month. Police released surveillance video Thursday showing a man in jeans, sneakers and a gray T-shirt roaming the building, and are asking the public for help identifying him.

Police say the man used a ladder to climb through a second-floor window, and then cracked open a donation locker and made off with the money.

Authorities didn't say how much was reported missing.

News outlets say Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.