Police: Man bought Girl Scout cookies with counterfeit bills

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man was arrested after he purchased Girl Scout cookies more than once using counterfeit money, police said.

Camden Ducharme, 36, was taken into custody and charged with forgery and theft, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Earlier this month, Tiffany Brown said a man visited the cookie booth she and her daughters were running outside a Walmart Supercenter in Salem.

Brown said the man seemed “fidgety." He paid for a $5 box of Tagalongs with a $20 bill and received $15 in change, but Brown’s 13-year-old daughter, Ava, immediately noticed the bill seemed odd.

The bill was slightly smaller, had a bluish tint, and the texture of the paper wasn’t quite right. Brown says police confirmed it was fake.

Police said they responded to at least one other incident in which Ducharme used counterfeit bills to buy Girl Scout cookies.

Police identified Ducharme and arrested him at the store on Sunday.

He was being held in Marion County Correctional Facility, officials said. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.