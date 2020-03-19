Police: Intoxicated gunman makes threats to shoot in bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man is facing numerous felony charges after police say he threatened to shoot people in a bar and revealed he was armed.

Police are recommending charges of making terrorist threats, possessing a gun in a bar, possessing a gun while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

The 38-year-old man had a blood alcohol level of .30 when he was arrested Tuesday night, the Argus Leader reported. That's more than three times the legal limit to drive.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens says when the man revealed his gun, a bartender called police and began escorting customers out of the bar. Police arrived and arrested the man.