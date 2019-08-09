Police: Armed SC man threatened passersby, assaulted officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man in South Carolina was screaming death threats at passersby and assaulted a police officer.

Citing a Charleston police statement, news outlets report 39-year-old Victor Marquice Perez was arrested Wednesday on charges including disorderly conduct.

The statement says Officer Kara Zagol arrived on scene, heard Perez screaming and saw him adjust his waistband like something was in it. Police say she held him at gunpoint and ordered him to show his hands, but he ignored the command and tried to flee.

It says Zagol took him to the ground and a handgun with a loaded extended magazine fell out of his waistband. Police say Perez also had another loaded magazine and two loose 9mm bullets.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney.