Police: 2 caught raping drunk woman at SC shopping center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — An arrest warrant says security at a South Carolina shopping center caught two men raping a drunk woman who had been reported missing.

News outlets report 35-year-old Kenneth Ramonda Simmons and 23-year-old Sean Michael Swisher were arrested by Myrtle Beach police Sunday on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and public intoxication.

A police report says a friend of the victim notified Broadway at the Beach security that she couldn’t find her friend, and security officers then found the woman being assaulted. She was partially covered in vomit and told authorities she had “blacked out” and didn’t know what happened.

The warrant says Simmons knew the victim was drunk and gave her cocaine to use. It’s unclear whether any related charges will be filed or if the men have lawyers.