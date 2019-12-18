Police: 1 killed in shootout during FedEx vehicle robbery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Philadelphia during a robbery attempt on a FedEx vehicle, police said.

The delivery driver was shot in the abdomen, but police said the 32-year-old man is in stable condition. A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and pronounced dead at about 8:30 p.m. at a hospital.

Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

The robbery was reported just after 7 p.m.

Police did not provide any more details. They said the scene is secured.