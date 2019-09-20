Phoenix man arrested in stabbing death following argument

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man is in jail after police say he stabbed another man to death.

Police spokesman Luis Samudio said Thursday that 36-year-old Raven Mokuau has been booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

He is accused of killing 49-year-old Jose Carlos Valencia.

Samudio says their altercation occurred Wednesday around 10:20 p.m. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Valencia with a stab wound.

A trail of blood then led them to Mokuau, who was nearby with a gunshot wound.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where Valencia was pronounced dead.

Mokuau did not have critical injuries and was treated and released to investigators for questioning.

It was not immediately known Friday if Mokuau had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.