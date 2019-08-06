Pennsylvania man charged with selling guns stolen from feds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with selling machine guns and other firearms and ammunition stolen from a federal storage facility in West Virginia.

Richard Adam Schreiber of Everett was indicted Tuesday after federal agents seized about 100 guns, more than 1,300 gun components and nearly 124,000 rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors say Schreiber plotted with a security guard who pilfered the weapons and ammunition from a gun-disposal facility operated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The guard, Christopher Lee Yates, has pleaded guilty in the case and is due to be sentenced in late August.

Prosecutors say Schreiber bought the stolen weapons from Yates and then sold them over the internet.

A message was left with Schreiber's lawyer seeking comment.