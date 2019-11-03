Party shooting in Detroit leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

DETROIT (AP) — One person has been killed and four others wounded during an early morning shooting at an after-party on Detroit's eastside.

Police say someone fired shots into a crowd just before 5 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old man may have been the target of the shooting and was slain.

A 20-year-old man was in critical condition. Two other men and a woman were in stable condition at hospitals.

The shooting was under investigation.