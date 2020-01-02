Paroled Kansas killer charged in another homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A convicted killer has been charged with killing a Wichita woman just months after he was released on parole.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ahmad Khaasanouva Bey was charged Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Melinda Sprague, whom police said he had dated. Bey is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, The Wichita Eagle reports.

Another suspect, 34-year-old Vanessa Lynne Waner, is charged with interference with law enforcement by concealing, destroying or altering evidence of a murder.

Police have said a coworker reported Sprague missing when she didn't show up for work on Dec. 24. Her vehicle was found two days later behind a business with her body inside.

Prosecutors allege the killing was domestic violence.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show that Bey was paroled in July after serving about 20 years in prison for second-degree murder in the 1999 killing of 19-year-old Victor Lee Conger in Pittsburg.

He is jailed in Sedgwick County on $500,000 bail on the new murder charge and $100,000 on another case in which he is charged with failing to register as an offender.

Waner is jailed on $100,000 bail.

It wasn't immediately known if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.