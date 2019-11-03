Parachutist found dead in Southern California quarry

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a parachutist found at a Southern California quarry.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez says the body was discovered Sunday in Jurupa Valley.

Vasquez tells the Press-Enterprise that it appears the man had been BASE jumping Saturday evening in the inland region east of Los Angeles.

The man's name is being withheld until relatives are notified.

BASE stands for the things the extreme sport enthusiasts jump off using either parachutes or wingsuits: buildings, antennas, spans (bridges) and earth.