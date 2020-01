Ottawa shooting leaves 'many injuries,' Canadian police say

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police in Canada's capital of Ottawa said injuries have been reported after a shooting in the central part of the city on Wednesday morning.

Ottawa paramedics said they've taken three people to hospital following the shooting. The three suffered gunshot wounds and were in serious condition, paramedic superintendent Hilton Radford said.

Ottawa police tweeted that they were responding to the incident on Gilmour Street in a residential area.

They urged people to avoid the area.

Catherine McKenna, the member of Parliament for the area, said she was aware of the shooting in Centretown and said her thoughts are with the injured.