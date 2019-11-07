Oklahoman indicted on murder charge in Indian Country death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal grand jury in Oklahoma City has indicted a Carnegie man on a murder charge in a 2018 beating death on American Indian land.

Court records show 34-year-old Isaiah Whitefox Redbird was charged Wednesday for the death of Byron Tongeamah Jr. and with assault with intent to commit murder in the beating of a woman identified as Tongeamah's girlfriend.

Redbird was previously found competent to stand trial following a mental examination. Assistant federal public defender Paul Lacy declined further comment on Thursday.

An affidavit says Tongeamah was found dead Sept. 12, 2018, with head injuries in the carport of a vacant house after his girlfriend was found walking on a street in Carnegie with head injuries.

Tongeamah was arrested two weeks later in Arizona.