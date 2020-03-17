Oklahoma man accused of recently robbing bank in New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — An Oklahoma man accused of robbing a bank in New Mexico has had his initial court appearance.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Randy Matthew Peraza of Oklahoma City is charged in a criminal complaint with bank robbery.

Peraza is in custody awaiting a detention hearing.

Prosecutors say he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, Peraza allegedly robbed a bank in Roswell on March 13.

Witnesses say Peraza demanded money from a teller and walked out of the bank and across a street before sitting in a grassy area where police arrested him a short time later.

It was unclear Monday if Peraza has a lawyer yet.