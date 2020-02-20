Oklahoma court upholds woman's conviction in son's death

This June 18, 2019 photo provided the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Ruth Ann Lewis. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder and child neglect convictions of Lewis for the death of her 8-month-old son and neglect of her 16-month-old daughter. The court on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 rejected appeals by Lewis who was sentenced to life plus 13 years in prison. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP) less This June 18, 2019 photo provided the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Ruth Ann Lewis. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder and child neglect convictions of Lewis for the death ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Oklahoma court upholds woman's conviction in son's death 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the murder and child neglect convictions of a woman for the death of her 8-month-old son and neglect of her 16-month-old daughter.

The court rejected appeals by Ruth Ann Lewis, 25, of Tulsa, who was sentenced to life in prison for the child's death plus 13 years for neglect of both her son and daughter.

The son, identified only as Z.M., died in May 2016 of what an autopsy report said was blunt force trauma to the head.

Lewis' attorney did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

The appeals court turned down Lewis' claims that a statement she made to police should be suppressed, that the jury received improper instructions, and that the three sentences should not be consecutive.