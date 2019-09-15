Officials: Deputies fatally shoot man who pointed weapon

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say Tennessee deputies have fatally shot a man who pointed a weapon at them.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a statement that six Hamilton County deputies responded Saturday to a report of a suicidal man in Ooltewah. The statement says deputies shot 76-year-old James Hilton Glaze when he pointed the weapon at responding officers. Glaze died at the scene.

The deputies who shot Glaze were not identified.

The bureau says it will investigate the shooting and turn over any evidence to the local prosecutor's office.