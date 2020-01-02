Officer responding to call involved in crash, injuring 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A crash involving a police sergeant on his way to a call and another vehicle in Philadelphia left the officer and the other driver injured, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, as the officer was apparently responding to an accident call. But it wasn't clear if if the patrol car's lights and sirens had been activated when the crash occurred.

The officer and the other driver both suffered minor injuries and were treated at hospitals. Their names have not been released.

No charges have been filed so far, but authorities say the accident remains under investigation.