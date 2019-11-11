Off-duty officer fatally shoots man in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Vallejo by an off-duty police officer.

The Vallejo Police Department said Monday officers were called Sunday to an area of apartment buildings and a gas station where they found a man who had been shot. The unidentified man later died at the scene.

It says the alleged shooter, an off-duty Richmond police officer, remained at the scene.

Vallejo police gave no other information about the shooting and referred questions about the off-duty officer to the Richmond Police Department.

Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebraker confirmed an officer was involved in the fatal shooting and is on administrative leave pending the investigation.