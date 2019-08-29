Off-duty Kansas City officer involved in fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say an off-duty officer shot and killed a man after a disturbance in downtown Kansas City.

Capt. Tim Hernandez said the officer was working as private security for a business when a citizen alerted him that two men were involved in a disturbance.

The officer confronted the two men during what police said was an aggravated assault.

Hernandez said the off-duty officer shot one of the men. The second man also was shot but investigators have not determined who fired those shots. The man is hospitalized in critical condition.

The officer was not injured.

No further details were immediately available.