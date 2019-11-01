North Carolina police officer expected to survive shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A police officer in North Carolina was wounded when multiple shots were fired during an FBI raid.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was part of an FBI operation that was serving a search warrant in Gastonia.

John Strong is a special agent in charge of the FBI's North Carolina office. He told the newspaper that the Gastonia police officer was part of an FBI task force that focuses on gangs, drugs and organized crime.

Strong said multiple shots were fired and that one person is in custody and is being questioned about the incident.

Strong said it wasn't clear if officers returned fire. He said the person being questioned lives at the home where the search warrant was being served.

