North Carolina man dies after deputies find him shot in car

HALLSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A man has died after sheriff’s deputies found him inside a car with gunshot wounds, a North Carolina sheriff's office said Wednesday.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responding to a call late Tuesday night found a car in a ditch in the town of Hallsboro. When deputies arrived, they discovered Joshua Blake Tedder, 25, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said Tedder was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Deputies have made no arrests in the case so far.