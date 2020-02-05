North Carolina authorities investigate triple stabbing

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating what led up to a triple stabbing after a woman entered a convenience store covered in blood and told deputies she was involved in an attack.

Three people were hospitalized with stabbing injuries in Wake Forest Tuesday night, police told news outlets. Investigators didn't detail their conditions or identify them, but said it wasn't a random attack.

Shortly after the stabbing was reported, and about 40 miles (64 kilometers) away, a woman covered in blood entered a convenience store. She told responding Orange County deputies that she had been stabbed and that Wake Forest police were looking for her in relation to a domestic situation, a sheriff's statement said.

But deputies determined the woman wasn't injured and the blood wasn't hers, news outlets reported.

“It is our belief that this woman is a material witness if not a participant of a crime that occurred in Wake Forest," the sheriff's statement said.

The woman was hospitalized for a wellness check and was detained pending an interview with Wake Forest police, WTVD-TV reported.