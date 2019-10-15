Nigerian police raid frees scores of beaten, starved boys

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Police in northern Nigeria say they have raided a building where more than 300 boys had been beaten, starved, sexually assaulted and chained.

It is the second such raid in northern Nigeria in less than a month, following one in Kaduna city.

The latest raid occurred in the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Both buildings were reported to be reformatories where parents send children for Quranic training.

Gambo Isa, police spokesman in Katsina state, says police raided the building in Daura on Monday to free people held in dehumanizing conditions.

Isa says the building's owner and others were arrested.

Police rescued 67 people after many others escaped on Sunday and poured into the streets, claiming excessive torture.